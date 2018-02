Brawley Water and Sewer Rates

(Rates going up in Brawley)….Starting Thursday, March 1st.

The City Water Rates are set to increase by 9 %. The sewer rates will increase 3 %. Brawley’s Finance Director Rosa Ramirez says these utilities are both under the 4 percent Utility Users Tax that was extended by Brawley Voters in the November election. The Water and Sewer Rates will increase again in 2019 and again in 2020. The increases were adopted by the City Council in 2015.