BP Pulls Four From Canals

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued four men who were drowning in canals.

There were two separate incidents , the first on Monday evening at about 6:45 p.m. when agents saw three men suspected of making illegal entry into the U.S. , enter a canal east of Calexico. Agents approached the canal and found the three men struggling to stay afloat and calling for help. Agents deployed multiple rescue devices and were able to pull all three men to safety. All three were Mexican citizens and were arrested on suspicion of having entered the U.S. illegally.

At about 7:50 p.m. Monday , an agent patrolling the canals east of Calexico , heard a man calling for help. The agent located the man who was struggling to stay afloat in the canal. Because of the extremely dangerous situation , the agent called in the Border Patrol Search Trauma Rescue ( BORSTAR ) teams from the El Centro and Yuma Sectors. The BORSTAR agents were able to pull the man from the canal. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of hypothermia.