Don't forget the new port construction

(County wants new port to be a priority)….The Board of Supervisors discussed the issue Tuesday.

It was an emergency item and was not on their agenda. Phase two funding is needed to complete the new port of entry in Calexico. The County Board does not want the Feds to spend all the money on President Trumps proposed Border Wall. The County will ask that Imperial County Federal representatives and others make funding a priority for the phase two construction for the new port, ensuring the new port will be constructed in the time frame originally planned.