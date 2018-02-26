Registered Sex Offender Arrested

(48 year old arrested)….He was charged with crimes against a minor

. The investigation began February 5th after a complaint was filed alleging a minor had been sexually assaulted. The County Sheriff’s Office and the Imperial Police Department participated in the investigation. Late last week Raymundo Valenzuela was taken into custody at his place of employment. Warrants were also served on Valenzuela’s Imperial Home, vehicle and business. The suspect was booked into county jail, charged with forcible lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, sodomy by force or fear, oral copulation by force or fear and communicating with a minor for the purpose of committing a lewd act. He was also charged with two misdemeanor. Bail was set at $1 million. Valenzuela was already a registered sex offender as a result of an incident in 2004.