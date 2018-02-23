Board of Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(The Imperial Valley Homeless Task Force Program)…It will be presented to the County Board of Supervisors.

The presentation will be at the Board’s Tuesday meeting. The Supervisors will be asked to adopt a resolution calling for the submission of a proposed ordinance to the qualified voters of the county establishing general taxes on certain commercial cannabis activities within the unincorporated area of the county, to be considered on the June 5th Ballot. The Board will be asked to approve a Professional Service Agreement with Train for Change, Incorporated, in an amount not to exceed $35,000. The agreement will run through June 30th 2019. The Supervisors will also be asked to approve an agreement for services with Info Line of San Diego County, also known as 211 San Diego County, to provide information and services to improve the health and well-being to residents of Imperial County, in an amount not to exceed $100,000. The Public portion of the Supervisors meeting Tuesday begins at 9:30 am, in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.