Candidates, So Far

(Candidates are filing for the June Election)…Several Local races will be on the ballot.

As of this week, races have started forming. Judge Juan Ulloa, Superior Court Seat 1, already has two challengers. Robert Espinosa and Steve Escalera have also filed. For Superior Court Judge Seat 3, Judge Diane Altamirano has withdrawn from the race, but there are still 3 candidates; Tom Storey, Monica Lepe Negrete and Carlos Acuna. In the other two seats only the incumbents have filed. County Supervisor in District 1 John Renison has filed for re-election. He is being challenged by Joong Kim, Carlos Contreras, Jesus Eduardo Escobar and Manuel Yanez. Ray Castillo, Supervisor for District 5 is unopposed, so far. For IID Division 1, Juanita Salas is being challenged by Alex Cardenas. For IID Division 5, Norma Sierra Galindo is being challenged by Luis Castro. For Auditor/Controller, Douglas Newland is being challenged by Josue Mercado. The race for District Attorney is currently between incumbent Gilbert Otero and Edgard Garcia. Candidates still have until March 9th to file.