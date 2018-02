BP Rescues Woman In New River

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a woman drowning in the New River.

According to the Border Patrol , at about 2:35 p.m. Saturday agents saw someone enter the U.S. illegally via the New River near downtown Calexico. The woman began struggling to stay afloat and started to drown. An agent was able to toss the woman a rescue line and pull her to safety. The woman , a 25-year old Mexican national , declined medical attention and was arrested for illegal entry.