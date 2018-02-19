Fatal Injury Victim Identified

(22 Year Old Hemet man suffers fatal injuries)….The San Diego County Medical Examiners Office has identified the victim.

Gonzalo Martinez was driving a Volkswagen Jetta eastbound on Interstate 8 late Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed. Near In-Ko-Pah, the California High Patrol says the vehicle drifted off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Witnesses called 911. Emergency personnel extracted the driver from the vehicle, but he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The CHP says the collision is still under investigation.