Another Attorney To Run For Judge

El Centro Attorney Monica Lepe-Negrete has announced her candidacy for Imperial County Superior Court Judge.

Ms. Negrete will seek the seat being vacated by Presiding Judge Diane Altamirano. Negrete is currently in private practice and has previously served as an Imperial County Deputy District Attorney , Deputy County Counsel and as a Deputy Public Defender. She obtained her B.A. from U.C. San Diego , M.A. from University of Illinois , Chicago and Juris Doctor at Chicago-Kent School of Law.