Officers want to recover costs

(Jury determines there was no excessive force)….They also determined two California Highway Patrol officers were not liable for damages in connection with the in-custody death of Tommy Yancy Jr.

The original incident occurred in May, 2014. The Yancy family filed the federal lawsuit in attempt to collect damages in the death of the 32-year-old man. The Federal jury found in favor of the officers recently. The officers Gilbert Caldera and Salvador Acevedo now want to recover their costs in the yearlong lawsuit. A hearing on that matter will be held February 28th at the Federal Courthouse in El Centro.