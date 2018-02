Mardi Gras

(El Centro Mardi Gras 2018)….It will be held Saturday night.

The Light Parade and Street Festival is a signature event for El Centro. The Parade this year has a new, extended route. The Parade starts at 6:00 pm Saturday at City Hall. The route this year has changed this year as participants will form up at 8th and Wensley and then proceed north on 8th Street to Main Street and west on Main street to 12th Street. In addition to the Parade, there will be a concert, beads, dancing, food and more.