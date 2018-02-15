Teacher Convicted of Attempted Child Sexual Abuse

A 59-year old former teacher at Desert Mirage High School in Thermal has been convicted of several felony charges of attempted sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office , Anthony Robert Korwin was convicted in Imperial County Superior Court of attempted lewd acts on a 14 year old child , meeting a minor for lewd purposes and communication with a minor to commit a sexual offense, all felonies. According to the District Attorney's Office , from January 24 to June 5 , 2017 , Korwin communicated with a person he believed to be a 14 year old child. On June 5, 2017 , Korwin drove from Riverside County to El Centro to meet with the person he believed to be 14 years old. When he was arrested his digital devices were searched and one image of suspected child pornography was found along with several images of child erotica. Imperial County District Attorney Gilbert Otero said that his office , along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force , including the Department of Homeland Security and the Imperial County Probation Department , collaborated on the investigation and prosecution. Sentencing for Korwin is scheduled for March 7, 2018 in Imperial County Superior Court.