One Arrested. One Cited

(36 year old arrested early Wednesday morning)…Police saw the suspect walking in the 100 block of Sherman Avenue.

Because it was just after mid-night conducted a pedestrian check. A search resulted in the discovery of 12 to 15 bindles of methamphetamine on the man. Police arrested Jesus Ochoa. He was booked into County Jail, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation. Later that afternoon, police were called to Calexico High School. The report was a suspicious student. Officers located the juvenile and found marijuana inside his duffle bag. The student was arrested for possession of marijuana on the school grounds. The juvenile was cited and released at the scene.