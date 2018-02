Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest

Border Patrol agents arrested a 32-year old man after a traffic stop near Blythe.

The agents stopped the car at about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. A canine alerted to the vehicle and that led to the discovery of slightly more than a half-pound of cocaine , some methamphetamine , a loaded .38 caliber pistol and $12,000 in cash. The driver , a U.S. citizen , was arrested and turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.