Local Schools Recognized

Two Imperial County schools have been recognized as Model Continuation High Schools for 2018.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said that Desert Oasis High School in El Centro and Aurora High School in Calexico are among 32 schools statewide that are being recognized for creating innovative programs that focus on academics and social and emotional learning and helping students who have faced many challenges , including chronic absenteeism and truancy , get back on the path to realizing their full academic potential. According to Torlakson , Desert Oasis High School in El Centro has a counseling staff that is excepti9nally dedicated to preparing students for academic opportunities after graduation. The school has cultivated strong partnerships with local community colleges , hosts college orientation and financial air workshops and allows dual enrollment classes on campus. Fernando O'Campo is the Principal.

Aurora High School in Calexico was also recognized by the state. The Principal at Aurora High School is John Moreno. The schools were selected based on a comprehensive and competitive application process that involves effectiveness , assessments , and use of data. The process also included a peer review panel and on-site visit.