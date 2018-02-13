Young Teen Honored

(Isaiah Torres Honored by the County)…It happened at Tuesday Board of Supervisors meeting.

A Certificate of recognition honoring the Westmorland resident was presented to Torres for obtaining second place in the USA Boxing Silver Gloves National Tournament. Torres trains out of the B.A.D., or Boxers Against Drugs, Boxing Club. The Silver Gloves is an annual competition for amateur boxing in the United States. It is open to all nonprofessional pugilists ages 10 to 15 years. Torres began boxing at an early age. His dedication and commitment and perseverance took him to be a National winner at the USA Boxing Silver Gloves Tournament.