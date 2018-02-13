Port Funding Included In Trumps Budget Proposal

(President releases his proposed budget)….President Trump revealed his proposed spending plan Monday.

The County Board of Supervisors said Tuesday the proposed plan included funding for phase two of the rehabilitation of the Calexico Downtown Port of Entry. The proposed funding is around $276 million dollars. The proposal still needs to be approved by the House before the budget goes into effect. If congress approves the funding, Phase two of the Port Project would begin around December, or possibly later. District one Supervisor John Renison said Mexico is not ready to move forward on the next phase of their portion of the proposed port of entry, and that could delay the start of Phase two on the U.S. side.