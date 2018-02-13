Vacancy Filled

(Permanent Public Administrator)….She was introduced Tuesday morning.

The County Board of Supervisors made the decision in closed session. Chairman of the Board Ray Castillo announced the Board had decided to offer the position to the interim Public Administrator Rosie Blankenship. She accepted the offer. The new Public Administrator said she looked forward to serving the most vulnerable in the county. Blankenship had been named Interim Public Administrator following the resignation of Norma Saikhon a few months ago. Saikhon left the position she had been elected to, in order to move to Arizona to be closer to her family.