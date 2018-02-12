Fair Tickets

(California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta)…The 10 day run starts March 2nd.

Pre-sale tickets are available now. Pre-sale tickets and Family Value Packs are available through March 1st. Pre-sale prices remain the same as last year. $6.00 for adults, $4.00 per child, and $5.00 for seniors. WOW coupons redeemable for carnival rides any one-day of the fair are $20.00. Family Value Packs again are $60.00. The Family packs include two adult, two child admissions, two WOW coupons and admissions to the San Diego County Fair, along with $90.00 in Fair coupons. Pre-Sale locations include all Rabobank branches, Goyal Shell in Brawley and Sonic Burgers in El Centro, and at the Fair box office in Imperial. The Fair kicks off March 2nd with Military and Senior day. Admission will be free to all military personnel and veterans along with one guest with proper identification. Admission the first day is also free to senior citizens with a special coupon from the Imperial Valley Press.