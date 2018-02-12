Collision Details

(Collision details released)….The collision occurred at just before noon Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred on westbound Interstate 8, west of Silsbee Road. The CHP says Bette Van Der Linden of Holtville was driving her Lexus in the fast lane at around 70 to 75 miles per hour. The second vehicle, a Porsche, driven by 23-year-old Cijia Ding Of Tempe, Arizona, was rapidly approaching, also in the Fast Lane. The 69-year-old Holtville driver reportedly saw the Porsche approaching and moved into the slow lane. The Highway Patrol says after the Porsche had passed the Lexus, Van Der Linden saw a second vehicle ahead of her in the slow lane. The driver made a passing maneuver back into the fast lane. For unknown reasons it is believed the Porsche slowed down to around 50 miles per hour in the fast lane. As the Lexus changed lanes the front of the vehicle struck the rear of the Porsche. The CHP says the Lexus went out of control and into the center divide next to the fast lane. The Porsche also went out of control and traveled onto the right shoulder, near the slow lane and caught fire at the entrance to the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam rest area.. The 3 occupants in the Porsche were able to exit the vehicle without being burned. Van Der Linden remained in her vehicle until medics arrived. All westbound traffic was stopped for a time as law enforcement and fire personnel assisted the injured. A REACH Air Ambulance landed at the scene, but was not needed. All involved were transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center by ground ambulances. There were two passengers in the Ding vehicle. Both were from Malaysia. One suffered major injuries and the other suffered minor injuries, as did the driver, Ding. Van Der Linden also suffered major injuries. The collision remains under investigation. The CHP says alcohol was not a factor.