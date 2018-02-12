Board of Supervisors

(Award winning boxer to be recognized)…It will be at Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board will present a certificate of recognition honoring Isaia Torres for obtaining a second place in the USA Boxing Silver Gloves National Tournament. On the Action agenda, the Supervisors will be asked to approve a Budget Resolution to recognize pending road maintenance and rehabilitation. They will be asked to discuss and possibly take action regarding an agreement of sale with Salton Community Services District, as requested by the County Treasurer/Tax Collector Karen Vogel. The Board will discuss and possibly take action for the participation of the Imperial Valley Children’s Coalition in the Voluntary Non-profit Payroll deduction program to allow employee participation in the months of March and April. And they will discuss Essential Air Services Proposals submitted by Boutique Airlines, Mikelle Airlines, Great Lakes Aviation and Aviation Street incorporated or US Veterans Airlines. The Board meeting opens to the public at 9:30 Tuesday morning.