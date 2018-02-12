Weekend Air Pollution

(Another weekend of polluted air along the Border)….Air Quality Alerts were issued by the Air Pollution Control District.

They were issued because of high levels of PM 2.5 at the Monitoring Station on Ethel Street in Calexico. The Alerts began Friday and continued with two Alerts being issued overnight for an air quality condition of Unhealthy to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. By 6:00 am Monday the levels of particulate matter reduced, for an air quality condition of Moderate. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been listed as Moderate due to slightly elevated levels of PM 10, which is mostly dust in the air.