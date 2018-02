Car Fire Blocks Freeway Traffic

The California Highway Patrol reports that a two vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Stop resulted in one of the vehicles becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The accident was reported shortly before Noon on Saturday. Both westbound lanes of I - 8 were closed for about an hour until one lane re opened. The second lane was re opened at about 2:00 p.m.. One person received minor injuries in the accident. The accident remains under investigation.