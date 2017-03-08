Assemblyman Garcia recognized

Details

(Assemblyman gets National recognition)….Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia represents the Coachella Valley and all of Imperial County.

Garcia was recently recognized with a Climate Leadership Award by the Environmental Protection Agency. He was selected among a handful of national industry professionals for exemplary leadership in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and climate action. The Assemblyman was the only elected official selected for recognition. He was just recently appointed to the California Air Resources Board.

 

  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Assemblyman Garcia recognized