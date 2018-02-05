Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(Supervisors to get an update from the Border Patrol)….David Kim, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent for the El Centro Section will deliver the update.

Kim will be at the Board of Supervisors Meeting to discuss the border-fencing project in the Calexico area. The Supervisors will also discuss information from the Veteran’s Advisory Council. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution awarding an agreement with a Yuma Based Contractor for the construction of the Winterhaven Public Safety Facility Project.. The Supervisors will discuss a recommendation from the Community Benefit Program Advisory Committee. A Public Hearing will be held to consider taking action on issues relating to the Mesquite Regional Landfill. The Board convenes into Public Session Tuesday at 9:30 in the morning.