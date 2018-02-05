Truck Crashes , Driver Arrested

A 50-year old truck driver from Santa Maria was arrested after his big rig overturned.

According to the California Highway Patrol , Tomas Almaguer was driving a tractor trailer rig southbound on Highway 111 just south of Keystone Road when he drifted off the roadway , struck a metal guard rail that punctured a saddle fuel tank that released diesel fuel on the roadway and shoulder of the highway. Almaguer than lost control of the truck , crossed over the center divider and caused the empty 53 foot box trailer to overturn blocking the southbound lanes of Highway 111. Almaguer fled the scene of the accident on foot but returned after a short search by the CHP. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and then transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Southbound Highway 111 was closed for clean up of the hazardous material spill , the diesel fuel. The accident remains under investigation.