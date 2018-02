2018 Mardi Gras in Calexico

(Mardi Gras in Calexico)…It is set for February 9th.

The 20th Annual Mardi Gras and Beer Tasting will be held at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. The theme the year is A Beer Tasting Experience. The 2018 Mardi Gras King and Queen will be introduced. It starts at 6:00 pm. The event will also feature a Red Carpet, Beads and Masks, food, beer, dancing and expo affair Contact the Calexico Chamber of Commerce for sponsorship information. There is a $30 donation per person to attend.