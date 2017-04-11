Family turned over to DEA

(Family arrested)…It happened over the weekend.

An SUV drove up to the Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 86. The vehicle was driven by a 37 year old man. The passengers were the man’s wife and their 5-year-old son. While the driver was being questioned, a canine team alerted to the vehicle. It was sent to the secondary inspection area. Agents discovered anomalies to the drivers seat. A search of the seat resulted in the discovery of six bundles of cocaine were found hidden in the seat. The narcotics weighed 14.55 pounds and had an estimated street value of $218,250. The man, woman and child were all Mexican citizens. They were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.