Calexico Lay-Offs

(Lay-off notices sent)….They went to six firefighter/Paramedics in Calexico.

The letter advised the six that the city no longer had enough money to pay them. It said the letter would serve as the 30-day notice. The six will be laid off on March 1st. The City had been looking for funds to purchase a new ambulance. They could find no donors. The County said if the city joined the county, they would be provided ambulance coverage.