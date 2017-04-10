World Asthma Day and Air Quality Week

(Asthma Forum-Expo 2017)…It will be held May 2nd.

The theme this Year will be Stop and Listen. It will be held at the Old Post Office Pavilion on 5th Street in El Centro. It will begin at 2:00 in the afternoon with opportunities to stop and learn from various organizations about asthma and the local air quality. The Asthma Forum Competition, where the youth speak up, will begin at 4:00 pm. The local High School students will present their poster exhibitions and provide oral presentations on topics related to the asthma burden in the region. The public will listen to their strategies to help improve the health and quality of life of Imperial County residents that suffer from asthma. For more information email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .