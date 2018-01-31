Cardiac Cath Lab Coming

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District will break ground for an expansion project for the hospital's surgery department.

The ceremony will be held Friday morning from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Hospital; District is investing over $6.5 million for the project that includes the only Cardiac Catheterization Lab in the Imperial Valley. The Cardiac Cath lab will include diagnostic imaging equipment to visualize the arteries and chambers of the heart and allow physicians to treat any problems. The expansion project also includes additions to the Neuro-surgery and Interventional Radiology Suite.