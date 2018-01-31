  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • DACA Recipient Arrested

DACA Recipient Arrested

Details

Border Patrol agents in Yuma arrested a 26-year old Salinas man for human smuggling.

According to the Border Patrol , on Monday afternoon ,  agents observed footprints entering the U.S. from Mexico near County 13th Street and the Colorado River. Agents then located four subjects getting into a pick up truck at a nearby citrus grove. A traffic stop was made on the truck and agents determined the driver was a 26-year old male Mexican national Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival , DACA , recipient. He was arrested on human smuggling charges. The four passengers were arrested for immigration violations. 

ICWib
KXO Radio AM1230