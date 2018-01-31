Mardi Gras & Light Parade

The City of El Centro is accepting applications for the Mardi Gras Light Parade.

The City's signature event will be held on Saturday , February 17, 2018. This years parade will follow a new route. Staging will be on 8th Street between Ross and Wensley. The parade will then go north on 8th Street , turn west on Main Street and end at 12th and Main. Applications for Floats , Bands , Equestrian Groups and Cars are being accepted at the El Centro Parks & Recreation Department. Deadline for applications is Tuesday , February 13, 2018.