Motion Denied

(Jackson motion denied)…The decision was handed down Monday

. The Attorney for El Centro City Councilman Jason Jackson had filed a motion to rescind Jackson’s guilty plea to felony animal cruelty. The motion said Jackson had been ill advised by his previous attorney. The plea deal called for Jackson to enter the Guilty plea for one count of felony animal cruelty in exchange for a sentence of five years probation, counseling, no animal ownership and ten days in county jail. Also part of the deal would be the reduction of the Felony to a misdemeanor at the time of sentencing. Jackson’s attorney argued the probation was prohibiting his client’s ability to receive a concealed weapons permit that he said was essential to his job, and he did not want to get rid of his cat. Monday the Superior Court Judge did not accept the reasons given and denied the motion to rescind the Guilty plea. The Judge did postpone sentencing until February 13 to allow the attorney to try and obtain documents that would allow for an appeal of the sentence. In allowing the delay, the judge said Jackson should be present at the hearing February 13th, and be prepared for the possibility to begin serving the ten-day jail sentence. Jackson was originally charged with cruelty to his horse in July 2017.