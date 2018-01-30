Garcia Bill Moves on to the Senate

(AB 626 gets bipartisan support in the Assembly)….The bill was authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia.

The Assemblyman says his bill, The Homemade Food Operations Act, establishes a framework to expand micro-enterprise opportunities for producers while protecting the health of consumers. Home food operations will be required to comply with food handling rules, including training cooks, and limits on the number of meals or people served. The bill has received unanimous bipartisan support on the Assembly Floor. It now moves on to the Senate,