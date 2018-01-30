Guilty Verdict Despite Uncooperative Victim

(Guilty of Domestic Violence)….Carlos Hernandez faced several charges.

This month a jury found him guilty. Hernandez was charged with felony corporal injury to a cohabitant, misdemeanor interference with a wireless communication device and misdemeanor battery on a cohabitant. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in June of last year. Hernandez reportedly pushed the mother of his children onto a bed and repeatedly punched her in the face. He also prevented his son from calling the police by pushing him down and taking the phone. The victim was cooperative and testified during the preliminary hearing, but became uncooperative and did not attend the trial, despite being issued a subpoena. The District Attorney’s office proceeded with the prosecution and was able to get a guilty verdict. Sentencing for Hernandez was set for February 22nd.