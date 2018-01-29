Carrot Festival is Coming

(The 71st Annual Holtville Carrot Festival)….It is right around the corners. T

he annual Queen Coronation Banquet will be held February 2nd at the Holtville Swiss Club. February 5-8 will be the Carrot Festival Cookery Contests will be held at the Holtville Civic Center. The Midway will be open from February 8 through the 11th at Pine and 6th Streets. The Downtown Hoodown will be held February 9th at the corner of 5th and Holt. A full day of events are planned for Saturday, February 10th, including the Carrot Festival Parade, a Street Festival and Fair, Helicopter Rides and a Drumline Competition. The Festival wraps up on Sunday, February 11th.