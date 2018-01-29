Loera To Seek Another Term

(Sheriff to seek re-election)….Sheriff Ray Loera made the announcement Monday morning.

Loera said it has been his privilege to have served as Sheriff of Imperial County for the past 12 years. He said working with some of the best law enforcement and professional support staff anywhere, they have been able to make significant strides in making this a safer community. Among the recent accomplishments, Loera cited replacing the old and outdated station in the Salton City area, and the progress in replacing two other stations in Niland and Westmorland. The Sheriff also cited the recent Grand Opening of the Oren R. Fox Medium Security Detention Facility. Loera said the new facility will provide more space and an environment conducive to rehabilitative programming, providing alternatives to those incarcerated giving them the opportunity to become productive members of the communities. The official filing period for the June elections opens in February.