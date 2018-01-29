Rib Cook-Off Winners

(Winners at the Rib Cook-Off)….The 27th Annual Holtville Athletic Club event was held Saturday.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout, though actual numbers have not been made available. Over $10,000 in prize money was awarded. Merry Sunshine was awarded $1,000 after being judged Best Ribs. Second place went to Am Desert Storm. Big Al’s Paradise Café took 3rd place. The Best Booth award went to Imperial County Planning. 2nd place went to Am Desert Storm. City of Holtville took 3rd place. Lucky Supermarket took the top award for best side dish. Red Neck Ribs took 2nd place. The 3rd place award went to Wild Bunch. Best Hospitality went to Los Compadres. 2nd place was awarded to Big Al’s Paradise Café. Lucky’s Fish Tacos took 3rd place. The Hall of Flame award was presented to Booby Ortiz. Maxine Bonneau was judged Best Pie. 2nd place went to Helen Wilson. The Pinnacle Award, or People’s Choice was Merry Sunshine.