St.Jude Ride

(6th Annual Saddle Up for St. Jude Ride)…It is scheduled for Saturday.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Posse will be hosting the event Saturday at the Mounted Posse Grounds located on South Avenue A. Sign in is at 7:00 am and the ride starts at 8:00 am.. Saddle up for St. Jude combines the love of horses with supporting the kids at St Jude as they battle Childhood cancer and other life threatening diseases. The event is open to the public and you don’t need to ride a horse to participate. Donations will be accepted on site. Lunch will be provided after the ride is over.