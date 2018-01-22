Imperial County Unemployment Ends the Year Down

(Unemployment Down for Imperial County)….The latest report was issued recently.

The Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department issued the report for December. The final report for 2017 indicated a jobless rate of 17.9 percent, down from a revised 20.4 percent in November, and below the year ago estimate of 20.9 percent. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.2 percent for the state and a 3.9 percent for the nation during the same period. The December report indicates there were 13,100 eligible workers unemployed in December out of a Labor Force of 73,400.