Tamale Festival

(The First Annual Tamale Festival)…It was held over the weekend in Heber.

It was sponsored by the Heber Public Utility District and hosted by Wasup Wu Productions. The event was held at Tito Huerta Park, and feature a full day of entertainment, as well as a Tamale cooking contest and Jalapeno Chili eating contest. There were two categories in the Tamale contest. Both were won by Asadero Neighborhood Meat Market. The categories were for savory and sweet tamales. It is not known who won the Jalapeno eating contest out of the five participants.