Flu Update

So far , the 2017 - 2018 influenza season in Imperial County has seen a higher that expected surge of seasonal influenza cases compared to previous years.

The Imperial County Public Health Department reported that since the beginning of the flu season on October 1, 2017 through the end of December , the proportion of patients visiting reporting clinics in Brawley , Calexico and El Centro due to influenza-like illness is four times higher than the numbers of the three previous years. The Health Department says there have been a total of five deaths in Imperial County attributed to influenza. Four of the deaths involved persons over the age of 65. The Health Department added , despite the high numbers of influenza cases , local healthcare providers have been able to handle the crush and said that flu cases seem to be decreasing.

The Health Department reminds residents that to stop the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses you should take precautions. Stay home while sick and limit contact with others. Cover your cough or sneeze with your sleeve or disposable tissue. Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water , or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes , nose and mouth. and remember it's not too late to get a flu shot.