Solid Waste Sites

(Two Solid Waste sites to be closed)…But, only temporarily.

County Public Works says the Calexico and Hot Spa Solid Waste sites will be closed on January 24th for employee training. Both sites will resume operation on January 27th. All other Solid Waste Sites will remain open during normal established hours of operation. For a list of sites and operating schedules go to the county website and click on Public Works.