Annual Fishing Derby

(The 23rd Annual Imperial Valley Jr. Trout Fishing Derby)…It is this Saturday at Sunbeam Lake.

The Annual event is presented by the Kiwanis of El Centro, County of Imperial and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It will start at 7:00 am. Officials say participants must be 15 years of age and younger. There will be four age groups for boys and girls. There is a 5 fish limit, one rod per angler. Only the longest trout will be measured for prizes. Participants must be registered and present to win. Admission is free.