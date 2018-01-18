Calexico Air Pollution

(Air Pollution returns to Calexico)….The first Air Quality Alert was issued Wednesday evening.

The second was issued at 1:00 Thursday morning. The Air Quality Alerts are issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The Ethel Street Monitoring Station in Calexico had recorded high levels of PM 2.5. That is a finite particulate matter created mostly from vehicle emissions. The Air Quality Condition for Calexico was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Those groups are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. During periods of increased PM 2.5 it is recommended those in the sensitive groups avoid heavy exertion, and stay indoors until the levels of particulate matter are lower. Air Quality for the rest of the County has been Good for the past several days.