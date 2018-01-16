Annual Rib Cook-Off

(Holtville Rib Cook-Off 2018)….It will be held the week before the Superbowl.

The 27th Annual Rib Cook-Off is hosted by the Holtville Athletic Club and will be held at Samaha Park January 27th from 9:00 am until 2:30 pm, or until all the ribs are gone. Organizers are anticipating a crowd of over 12,000 to attend. Tons of St. Louis style pork ribs had been ordered for participants. Along with the Rib competition there will be side dishes, Old Fashioned Ice Cream, music and entertainment. Admission is free, with sampling tickets available in advance and at the park the day of the event. The cook-off is the major fundraising event for the Athletic Club, with proceeds going to youth based groups and organizations.