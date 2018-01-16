Suspect Wanted in Mexico

(Kidnapping suspect arrested)….He was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.

Agents patrolling in the Boulevard area detained three men who had entered the United States illegally. The 3 Mexican Nationals were taken to a nearby Border Patrol Station for processing. A records check determined one of the men was wanted for kidnapping in Mexico. An outstanding warrant from Mexico said the man was wanted for aggravated kidnapping. The Mexican Attorney General’s office was notified, as was the San Diego Attaché Office, and the suspect was turned over to the Mexican authorities.