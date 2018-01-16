Very Little New Information

(Very little information on the body found Friday)….The body was discovered in a room at the Mayan Hotel in El Centro.

The County Coroners Office said an identification could not be released until after the next of kin was notified. They said they have not been able to contract the victim’s family. They did say an autopsy would be performed Thursday to try and identify a cause of death. The body was found after other residents at the Hotel complained of a foul odor coming from one of the rooms. The manager of the hotel opened the room and found the dead body. Officials said it is suspected the man had been dead for several days before the body was discovered. More information may be revealed following the autopsy.