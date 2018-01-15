Pioneer Days Coming

(Pioneer Day is coming)….The very popular event is scheduled for February 3rd.

The Pioneers Museum Event is free. It will feature Interactive Exhibits and Children’s Games, equipment rides, Blacksmith Display, Leather Works, Old Time Engine Display, Sun runners Classic Cars and a lot more. There will also be free hotdogs and live music. It has become a family fun event, that educates the entire family. The Museum is located at 373 East Aten Road, across from Imperial Valley College in Imperial. The event will run from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm.